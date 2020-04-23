Report: West Ham could rescue £13m international with six starts all season

West Ham United reportedly want to bring Ruslan Malinovskyi to the Premier League with the midfielder struggling for minutes at Serie A outfit Atalanta.

West Ham United have expressed an interest in Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi, according to Sportal.

There is already one Ukrainian international plying his trade in claret and blue and, if reports are to be believed, Andriy Yarmolenko could have some company at the London Stadium in the shape of a 26-year-old countryman.

Malinovskyi moved to Italy last summer in a £13 million deal from KRC Genk and, with five goals and three assists in all competitions, he has fit in rather nicely at the heart of a thrilling Atalanta side who recently reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history.

Securing regular minutes has been a struggle at times, however, with most of Malinovskyi’s appearances coming from the bench.

And that could play into the hands of West Ham, who have expressed an interest in finding out whether the dynamic central midfielder would be keen to turn his back on life in Bergamo.

Considering that West Ham have looked a little one-paced in the middle of the park in recent times, a player with Malinovskyi’s technical and physical gifts would be well received by fans and coaches alike.

A forward-thinking, attacking player by trade, Malinovskyi could thrive with Declan Rice and Mark Noble holding the fort behind him, while providing the kind of cutting edge not seen in claret and blue since Manuel Lanzini’s heyday.