Report: Two mystery Premier League clubs want to sign Gabriel Paulista

Dan Coombs
Gabriel Paulista of Valencia acknowledges the fans after the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Valencia CF at Stamford Bridge on September 17, 2019 in London,...
Arsenal sold Gabriel Paulista to Valencia. Now he's a wanted man.

Two Premier League clubs have contacted Gabriel Paulista's agent over a potential move for the centre-back, report Marca.

Arsenal sold Gabriel in 2017, two years after a transfer from Villarreal.

 

The Gunners sold him to Valencia, where he has become a regular.

Now Valencia are trying to get him to sign a contract extension, although have had no luck so far.

Marca report two clubs have made contact over a potential transfer.

Gabriel Paulista of Arsenal lines up a pass during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane on April 30, 2017 in London, England.

Gabriel Paulista's contract runs until 2022, and he is not said to be in a rush to leave the club.

The 29-year-old made 64 appearances for Arsenal in total, playing under Arsene Wenger, and left the club with two FA Cup winners' medals.

He added to his collection last summer when he helped Valencia to win the Copa del Rey.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal battles with Gabriel Paulista of Valencia aduring the UEFA Europa League Semi Final First Leg match between Arsenal and Valencia at Emirates Stadium on May...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

