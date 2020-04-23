Report: Two mystery Premier League clubs want to sign Gabriel Paulista

Arsenal sold Gabriel Paulista to Valencia. Now he's a wanted man.

Two Premier League clubs have contacted Gabriel Paulista's agent over a potential move for the centre-back, report Marca.

Arsenal sold Gabriel in 2017, two years after a transfer from Villarreal.

The Gunners sold him to Valencia, where he has become a regular.

Now Valencia are trying to get him to sign a contract extension, although have had no luck so far.

Marca report two clubs have made contact over a potential transfer.

Gabriel Paulista's contract runs until 2022, and he is not said to be in a rush to leave the club.

The 29-year-old made 64 appearances for Arsenal in total, playing under Arsene Wenger, and left the club with two FA Cup winners' medals.

He added to his collection last summer when he helped Valencia to win the Copa del Rey.