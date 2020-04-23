Report: Tottenham make first contact to sign Champions League star amid Aurier rumour

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen on RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.

According to L'Equipe and Get French Football News, Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with the representatives of RB Leipzig defender Nordi Mukiele.

It's claimed that Spurs have made their first move for the defender, but they're facing major competition for the Frenchman ahead of the transfer window opening.

Atletico Madrid and an unnamed Italian side have also contacted the Leipzig defender's entourage, in the hope of of accelerating their interest.

It now looks to be a real fight for Mukiele's signature, and it's no great surprise that Spurs want him after he impressed against Jose Mourinho's side in the Champions League.

The 22-year-old has notched three goals and one assist in 18 Bundesliga games this season, whilst he's also played a key role for Julian Nagelsmann in European action.

Capable of playing at right back or centre back, Mukiele is big, capable on the ball and very quick, and Tottenham's alleged move comes alongside rumours about Serge Aurier.

The Daily Mail report that Tottenham are considering selling Aurier, with some frustration over the Ivorian breaking the government's lockdown regulations.

It will be difficult for Spurs to stump up what Leipzig will want for Mukiele, but maybe Aurier is offloaded to fund a move as Mourinho plots changes at right back.