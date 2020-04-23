Report suggests West Brom face battle to sign 'outstanding' £8m Championship star

West Bromwich Albion reportedly want to add QPR star Bright Osayi-Samuel to Slaven Bilic's squad if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Queens Park Rangers are facing a battle to hold onto £8 million-rated winger Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer, according to London Football News, with a number of clubs joining West Bromwich Albion in the race.

It’s a credit to a jet-heeled wideman that Ebere Eze is no longer the only Loftus Road forward attracting interest from outside of the English capital.

Former Blackpool star Osayi-Samuel has been one of the Championship’s surprise stars in 2019/20, bamboozling full-backs with his explosive pace on a weekly basis while producing six goals and eight assists for a QPR side who can be considered dark horses for a play-off place.

The 22-year-old was linked with an £8 million move to West Brom, via The Sun (8 March, page 54), but The Baggies will face competition from a host of as-yet unnamed clubs.

New reports today suggest that Osayi-Samuel has been the subject of plenty of enquiries with Mark Warburton facing a daunting transfer window as his ‘outstanding’ talent faces a potential exit.

“He's got that sheer pace which terrifies defenders and when he uses it wisely he looks a real handful,” QPR coach Warburton told the Kilburn Times earlier this year.

An old-school winger who scored one of the goals of the season with a stunning solo effort against Birmingham City that even a mid-90s Ryan Giggs would have been proud of, Osayi-Samuel won’t come cheap but he could be worth every penny for a West Brom side who need to find a replacement for the on-loan Grady Diangana.