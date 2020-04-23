Quick links

Report suggests West Brom face battle to sign 'outstanding' £8m Championship star

Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Nottingham Forest at The Hawthorns on February 15, 2020 in...
West Bromwich Albion reportedly want to add QPR star Bright Osayi-Samuel to Slaven Bilic's squad if they are promoted to the Premier League.

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers takes on Rico Henry of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Brentford at The Kiyan Prince Foundation...

Queens Park Rangers are facing a battle to hold onto £8 million-rated winger Bright Osayi-Samuel this summer, according to London Football News, with a number of clubs joining West Bromwich Albion in the race.

It’s a credit to a jet-heeled wideman that Ebere Eze is no longer the only Loftus Road forward attracting interest from outside of the English capital.

Former Blackpool star Osayi-Samuel has been one of the Championship’s surprise stars in 2019/20, bamboozling full-backs with his explosive pace on a weekly basis while producing six goals and eight assists for a QPR side who can be considered dark horses for a play-off place.

The 22-year-old was linked with an £8 million move to West Brom, via The Sun (8 March, page 54), but The Baggies will face competition from a host of as-yet unnamed clubs.

New reports today suggest that Osayi-Samuel has been the subject of plenty of enquiries with Mark Warburton facing a daunting transfer window as his ‘outstanding’ talent faces a potential exit.

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers is challenged by Bruno Martins Indi of Stoke City and James Chester of Stoke City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park...

“He's got that sheer pace which terrifies defenders and when he uses it wisely he looks a real handful,” QPR coach Warburton told the Kilburn Times earlier this year.

An old-school winger who scored one of the goals of the season with a stunning solo effort against Birmingham City that even a mid-90s Ryan Giggs would have been proud of, Osayi-Samuel won’t come cheap but he could be worth every penny for a West Brom side who need to find a replacement for the on-loan Grady Diangana.

Bright Osayi-Samuel of Queens Park Rangers celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the FA Cup Third Round match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The Kiyan...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

