Report suggests PSG could extend Edinson Cavani's contract amid Newcastle links

ESPN reported earlier this week that Newcastle United are considering an ambitious move to try and lure Edinson Cavani to the club.

Newcastle are set to benefit from an injection of funds once their takeover goes through, and targeting arguably the best free agent on the market is a great way to begin.

It won't be straightforward though, because Cavani may not even reach the point where he becomes a free agent at all.

A report from ESPN's PSG correspondent claims the club are exploring all options due to the football break, and this includes potentially offering Cavani a new contract.

In theory extending a deal for Cavani is cheaper for PSG than buying a replacement.

This would scupper Newcastle's hopes, and those of Uruguayan club Penarol, who Ovacion report are also keen to sign him.

Where PSG and Cavani may differ is on contract length.

Cavani's contribution at PSG has dropped this season, he has scored just seven goals compared to 23 last season.

It is unlikely they would want to offer him a long term deal, and potentially Cavani could hold more power in negotiations with Newcastle, or any other club.