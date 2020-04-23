Report: Steve Bruce desperate to make one key signing after Newcastle takeover

Joelinton joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2019.

According to Bleacher Report, Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is “desperate” to sign a new number nine.

Joelinton has not delivered the goods for Newcastle, who want to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

The report has added that if the proposed takeover goes through, then the Magpies will “definitely push the boat out” for a new striker.

Newcastle reportedly cannot risk waiting on the 23-year-old striker to come good.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

According to The Shields Gazette, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed a £300 million deal for Newcastle in conjunction with financier Amanda Staveley and billionaire property investors David and Simon Reuben.

Stats

Joelinton has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2019 when he moved from German club Hoffenheim for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £40 million.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian striker has scored one goal and provided two assists in 29 Premier League appearances for the Magpies so far this season.