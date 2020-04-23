Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Steve Bruce desperate to make one key signing after Newcastle takeover

Subhankar Mondal
Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce (C) smiles pitchside with coaches Steve Agnew (L) and Stephen Clemence (R) during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Joelinton joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2019.

Newcastle United Head Coach Steve Bruce during the Newcastle United Press Conference at the Newcastle United Training Centre on August 27, 2019 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

According to Bleacher Report, Newcastle United head coach Steve Bruce is “desperate” to sign a new number nine.

Joelinton has not delivered the goods for Newcastle, who want to bring in a new striker in the summer transfer window, according to the report.

The report has added that if the proposed takeover goes through, then the Magpies will “definitely push the boat out” for a new striker.

 

Newcastle reportedly cannot risk waiting on the 23-year-old striker to come good.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open.

According to The Shields Gazette, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has agreed a £300 million deal for Newcastle in conjunction with financier Amanda Staveley and billionaire property investors David and Simon Reuben.

Stats

Joelinton has been on the books of Newcastle since the summer of 2019 when he moved from German club Hoffenheim for a transfer fee reported by The Guardian to be worth £40 million.

According to WhoScored, the Brazilian striker has scored one goal and provided two assists in 29 Premier League appearances for the Magpies so far this season.

Newcastles Joelinton during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, London on Saturday 19th October 2019.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch