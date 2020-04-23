Quick links

Report shares whether Steve Bruce could make Sheffield Wednesday return

Steve Bruce, Manager of Newcastle United looks on prior to the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on January 11, 2020 in Wolverhampton,...
Newcastle United took Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce will not be making a return to Sheffield Wednesday, according to Yorkshire Live.

Bruce left Wednesday to join Newcastle in acrimonious circumstances, which caused outrage at Hillsborough last summer.

Bruce has since led Newcastle to 13th spot in the Premier League, but it seems that his time at St. James’ Park could be coming to an end.

 

Newcastle are set to be taken over by new owners, and it is expected that Bruce will be replaced with a more high-profile manager sooner rather than later.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have struggled in the Championship this term and currently sit in mid-table.

Newcastle coach Steve Bruce looks puzzled prior to the FA Cup Fifth Round match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns on March 03, 2020 in West Bromwich,...

Garry Monk’s side have been on a poor run of form, with the current Wednesday boss under some pressure.

But it seems that Bruce won’t be returning to Wednesday any time soon, with Dejphon Chansiri preferring to back Monk to get the Owls out of their slump when football does return.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

