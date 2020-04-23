Report shares whether Steve Bruce could make Sheffield Wednesday return

Newcastle United took Steve Bruce from Sheffield Wednesday last summer.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce will not be making a return to Sheffield Wednesday, according to Yorkshire Live.

Bruce left Wednesday to join Newcastle in acrimonious circumstances, which caused outrage at Hillsborough last summer.

Bruce has since led Newcastle to 13th spot in the Premier League, but it seems that his time at St. James’ Park could be coming to an end.

Newcastle are set to be taken over by new owners, and it is expected that Bruce will be replaced with a more high-profile manager sooner rather than later.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have struggled in the Championship this term and currently sit in mid-table.

Garry Monk’s side have been on a poor run of form, with the current Wednesday boss under some pressure.

But it seems that Bruce won’t be returning to Wednesday any time soon, with Dejphon Chansiri preferring to back Monk to get the Owls out of their slump when football does return.