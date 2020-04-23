Quick links

Report: Roma line up replacement for Everton linked Cengiz Under

Everton are said to be tracking Cengiz Under.

Calciomercato claimed this week Everton are frontrunners to sign Turkey international Cengiz Under.

Now Roma may have an extra incentive to sell. They have already lined up a replacement.

TMW report Roma have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Tete.

 

Tete has been impressing at Shakhtar Donetsk, where he signed from Gremio a year ago.

Roma's manager is Paulo Fonseca, Shakhtar's former boss, and he is said to have been watching Tete's progress with interest.

TMW report Roma want him to replace Under, who has fallen down the pecking order at Roma.

Calciomercato claimed Roma see Under as expendable and have already dropped their asking price.

The report says Carlo Ancelotti is a believer in the player and is keen on signing him.

Now with Roma already planning for a replacement, Roma may be more active in pushing Under out the door, and more likely to accept a lesser fee from Everton if it helps their cash flow.

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

