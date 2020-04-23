Report re-affirms Everton as strong contenders to sign £240k-a-week star Liverpool turned down

A Premier League return looks inevitable for Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho - but the La Liga outcast is likely to play for Carlo Ancelotti over Jurgen Klopp.

Everton are willing to meet Barcelona’s demands as they look to bring Philippe Coutinho to Goodison Park, according to Sport, after Merseyside rivals Liverpool made it clear that they had no interest in re-signing a struggling Brazilian.

The word ‘karma’ comes to mind.

In the eyes of many, Coutinho will never be forgiven at Anfield for the way he forced through that protracted, £142 million move to Barcelona in January 2018, handing in a transfer request to seal what he thought would be a dream switch to the Camp Nou.

That dream, however, has quickly become a nightmare.

One of the most expensive outcasts in modern football is now so desperate to reverse an ill-fated decision that, according to Sport, he has contacted Liverpool to find out whether they would be willing to offer him an escape route back to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds have gone from strength to strength since Coutinho’s departure, however, winning the Champions League while cruising to their first top flight title in three decades. It is no surprise to learn, then, that they have responded to the South American’s pleas with a comprehensive ‘no’.

And that, strangely enough, might have just opened the door for Coutinho to make a shock move to the club on the other side of Stanley Park.

Everton, Sport claims, are now set to meet Barcelona’s demands for a £240,000-a-week misfit. It remains to be seen, however, whether Coutinho will join The Toffees on loan or whether Carlo Ancelotti’s side will shatter their transfer record for a £70 million-rated midfielder.

Considering the global health crisis which has thrust football into a period of unprecedented financial uncertainty, a temporary deal looks far more likely.