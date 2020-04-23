Report: Pochettino could break Newcastle's transfer record on 23-year-old if he takes over

Newcastle United are said to have Mauricio Pochettino on their wishlist to be their new manager, with their takeover set to be completed soon.

Newcastle United could make a move for Donny van de Beek if Mauricio Pochettino takes charge, the Daily Star suggest.

Pochettino wanted to bring Van De Beek to Tottenham Hotspur during his time there, but was never given the funds to snap up the Ajax midfielder.

At Newcastle money is unlikely to be an issue for Pochettino though, and it is suggested that the playmaker could be on the Argentinian boss’s wishlist if he takes the job at St. James’ Park.

Van De Beek would certainly be an exciting addition to Newcastle’s midfield, as the Dutchman looks a real talent.

The 23-year-old is an excellent passer of the football, and he has also shown an eye for goal in Holland.

Goal claim that Ajax want £47 million for Van De Beek, which means that Newcastle would have to break their club record fee to bring him to Tyneside.

But it seems likely that Newcastle’s new owners will want to make some marquee signings upon their arrival, and Van De Beek would certainly be an eye catching capture for the Magpies, if they could complete the transfer swoop.