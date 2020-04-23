Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report: Pochettino could break Newcastle's transfer record on 23-year-old if he takes over

John Verrall
Mauricio Pochettino manager
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are said to have Mauricio Pochettino on their wishlist to be their new manager, with their takeover set to be completed soon.

Mauricio Pochettino former Tottenham Hostspur head coach looks on during a match between Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata and Central Cordoba as part of Superliga 2019

Newcastle United could make a move for Donny van de Beek if Mauricio Pochettino takes charge, the Daily Star suggest.

Pochettino wanted to bring Van De Beek to Tottenham Hotspur during his time there, but was never given the funds to snap up the Ajax midfielder.

 

At Newcastle money is unlikely to be an issue for Pochettino though, and it is suggested that the playmaker could be on the Argentinian boss’s wishlist if he takes the job at St. James’ Park.

Van De Beek would certainly be an exciting addition to Newcastle’s midfield, as the Dutchman looks a real talent.

The 23-year-old is an excellent passer of the football, and he has also shown an eye for goal in Holland.

Donny van de Beek of Ajax during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on December 18, 2019 in Barcelona Spain

Goal claim that Ajax want £47 million for Van De Beek, which means that Newcastle would have to break their club record fee to bring him to Tyneside.

But it seems likely that Newcastle’s new owners will want to make some marquee signings upon their arrival, and Van De Beek would certainly be an eye catching capture for the Magpies, if they could complete the transfer swoop. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch