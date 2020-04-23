Quick links

Report: Player will snub Wolverhampton Wanderers offer due to £16m international

Loris Karius of Besiktas reacts after losing the Turkish Super Lig soccer match against Fenerbahce in Istanbul, Turkey on December 22, 2019.
Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has been linked with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Loris Karius of Liverpool looks on during the UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool on May 26, 2018 in Kiev, Ukraine.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius will turn down the chance to join Wolverhampton Wanderers in a £7 million deal in the summer transfer window, according to The Daily Star.

Karius wants to play regular first-team football next season, and with Rui Patricio the clear number one between the posts for the Wanderers, the German custodian will snub the chance to move to Wolves this summer, according to the report.

 

According to The Guardian, the 26-year-old goalkeeper is close to cancelling his loan deal at Besiktas due to dispute over unpaid wages.

The former Germany Under-21 international moved to the Turkish club on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2018.

Karius’s agent, Goli, has told Bild, as translated by Turkish-Football, that the player is still under contract at Besiktas.

According to Fanatik, Wolves are interested in singing the German from Premier League rivals Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Liverpool's goalkeeper Loris Karius (L) is scored upon by Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic (R) from a free kick during the 2018 International Champions Cup at Bank of America Stadium...

Good decision?

Patricio has been on the books of Wolves since the summer of 2018 when he joined from Sporting Lisbon for a transfer fee reported by Goal.com to be worth €18 million (£15.74m).

The Portugal international goalkeeper has been superb for the Wanderers, and it is hard to see Karius displace the 32-year-old next season.

Sporting's Portuguese goalkeeper Rui Patricio speaks during a press conference at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens on September 11, 2017, on the eve of the UEFA Champions League...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

