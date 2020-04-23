Quick links

Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report offers bad news to Arsenal and Tottenham about potential £50m signing

Olly Dawes
Bayern fans cheer prior to the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dayot Upamecano.

Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig in action during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in...

According to Foot Mercato, RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano now prefers a move to Bayern Munich despite Premier League interest in his signature.

It's claimed that Upamecano is giving preference to Bayern right now, with the German champions extremely interested in luring him to Bavaria this summer.

Bayern have allegedly asked Kingsley Coman about Upamecano, and his positive assessment means they're now pushing to land his fellow Frenchman this summer.

 

Some 'close friends' are also believed to be telling Upamecano to stay in Germany, leaving Bayern as the favourites to clinch his signature whenever the transfer window opens.

Upamecano allegedly has a €58million (£50million) release clause in his deal this summer, meaning Leipzig can't really stand in his way unless they attempt to get him tied down to a new deal.

The report notes that Arsenal want Upamecano, whilst France Football claimed earlier this week that Tottenham Hotspur are serious candidates for his signature too.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Dayot Upamecano of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at Veltins-Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Yet it now looks like the English duo are playing catch-up if they want Upamecano, and it's honestly difficult to see either side making £50million signings this summer given the financial impact of the global pandemic.

Missing out on the 21-year-old will certainly hurt given his quality and potential, but clubs need to be sensible when the window opens.

Bayern fans cheer prior to the German Cup DFB Pokal final football match FC Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Christof STACHE

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch