Report offers bad news to Arsenal and Tottenham about potential £50m signing

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Dayot Upamecano.

According to Foot Mercato, RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano now prefers a move to Bayern Munich despite Premier League interest in his signature.

It's claimed that Upamecano is giving preference to Bayern right now, with the German champions extremely interested in luring him to Bavaria this summer.

Bayern have allegedly asked Kingsley Coman about Upamecano, and his positive assessment means they're now pushing to land his fellow Frenchman this summer.

Some 'close friends' are also believed to be telling Upamecano to stay in Germany, leaving Bayern as the favourites to clinch his signature whenever the transfer window opens.

Upamecano allegedly has a €58million (£50million) release clause in his deal this summer, meaning Leipzig can't really stand in his way unless they attempt to get him tied down to a new deal.

The report notes that Arsenal want Upamecano, whilst France Football claimed earlier this week that Tottenham Hotspur are serious candidates for his signature too.

Yet it now looks like the English duo are playing catch-up if they want Upamecano, and it's honestly difficult to see either side making £50million signings this summer given the financial impact of the global pandemic.

Missing out on the 21-year-old will certainly hurt given his quality and potential, but clubs need to be sensible when the window opens.