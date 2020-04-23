Quick links

Report: Newcastle United will compete with Leeds to sign Tanguy Kouassi

Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are reported to want Paris Saint-Germain youngster.

Newcastle United are said to be 'closely monitoring' Paris Saint-Germain youngster Tanguy Kouassi.

French website Le10Sport claim exclusively that Newcastle have made Kouassi a great part of their future plans.

 

Kouassi, 17, is a centre-back who has represented France already at under-19 level.

PSG are trying to extend his contract, which runs out this summer. Newcastle may now be in a position to swoop for the youngster.

Kouassi has made 13 first team appearances for PSG already this season.

Competing interest

Le10Sport claim German side RB Leipzig are also keeping up to date with developments over Kouassi. They have had success targeting top young French talent previously.

According to 90min.com, Leeds United are also an option for Kouassi.

PSG are considering loaning Kouassi to Leeds next season if they can secure a contract renewal for the player.

Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is close to PSG's hierarchy and has said that QSI may invest in the club at the end of the season [The Times], so a loan deal could be of mutual interest.

Newcastle's interest is likely dependent on Kouassi not signing a new deal.

 

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

