Report: Mourinho set to axe two Spurs players to fund move for £30m talent

Jose Mourinho manager
Tottenham Hotspur are keen to sign Norwich City's Max Aarons, with the future of some of their players up in the air.

Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur FC during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Red Bull Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020...

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could axe both Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters to bring in Max Aarons from Norwich CIty, according to the Daily Mail.

Aurier has been Mourinho’s first choice right-back at Tottenham since he arrived, but he has failed to convince defensively.

Aurier may have improved at Spurs this season, but he has still been very unreliable at the back at times, and his off the field conduct has recently been criticised.

 

The Ivorian defender broke lockdown measures to train with Tottenham teammate Moussa Sissoko, and has subsequently made a donation to the NHS.

It seems that Aurier’s time at Tottenham could be coming to an end though, with Mourinho hoping to reshape his side’s defence this summer.

The Portuguese boss is desperate for a new right-back, and Aarons is very much on his wishlist.

The Norwich City full-back is seen as an upgrade on Aurier, with Tottenham set to move for him this summer.

Max Aarons of Norwich City during the Premier League match between Norwich City and Aston Villa at Carrow Road on October 05, 2019 in Norwich, United Kingdom.

Spurs may have to sell to fund a move for the £30 million-rated talent (Daily Mail), with both Aurier and Walker-Peters available.

Walker-Peters has been sent out on loan by Mourinho, but it seems that he could leave Spurs on a longer-term basis in the summer.

Spurs could also fetch a sizeable sum of money for Aurier, but it seems likely that they will make a loss on the £23 million fee they paid to bring him to the club from PSG.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

