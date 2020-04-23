Report: Leicester City could snatch £30m star from under Everton's nose

Brendan Rodgers and Carlo Ancelotti are reportedly battling it out to bring Gabriel Magalhaes to the Premier League from Ligue 1 outfit LOSC Lille.

Leicester City could still outbid Everton in the race for Gabriel Magalhaes with Le10 Sport claiming that the Lille defender might end up moving to the King Power Stadium after all.

Despite apparent interest in Arsenal, Chelsea and Brendan Rodgers’ ferocious Foxes, it looked for a ll the world that a much-admired Brazilian was on his way to Merseyside instead.

The Guardian claimed last week that Everton were confident of making Gabriel the first signing of the Carlo Ancelotti era with a £30 million deal understood to be close to completion.

But with the global health crisis putting the entire footballing world on pause, there is no rush on Gabriel’s side to get everything signed, sealed and delivered. And until the 22-year-old is posing in royal blue in front of Goodison Park, Everton fans will have a nagging doubt in their minds.

Especially with reports from France claiming that Leicester could offer more than their top-flight rivals for Gabriel’s signature.

Furthermore, with the Midland giants on the verge of qualifying for the Champions League for the second time in their history, that is another advantage they could have if the chase becomes a straight battle between Leicester and Everton.

If Ancelotti's outfit do get the deal over the line at long last, however, Gabriel could forge a formidable partnership with the ever-improving Mason Holgate.

Lille president Gerard Lopez told Sky last week that, on current form, the South American is one of the top five centre-halves in Europe.