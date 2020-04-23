Quick links

Report: Club have already found potential replacement for £22m Liverpool target

Olly Dawes
Liverpool have been linked with left back Kostas Tsimikas.

According to FOS, Olympiacos have identified Marseille defender Christopher Rocchia as a target should they lose Liverpool target Kostas Tsimikas.

It's claimed that Olympiacos have started to identify potential signings at left back, and Rocchia is a player they have fancied for some time now.

The report notes that a move depends on the future of Tsimikas, with Rocchia seemingly being picked out as his preferred replacement for the summer transfer window.

 

Rocchia is currently on loan at Sochaux in Ligue 2, but will return to Marseille this summer, and could then move on to Olympiacos if the Greek side get their wish.

The 22-year-old was born in Marseille but has only made two appearances for his hometown club, and may need to move on permanently for consistent playing time.

This may all work out well for Liverpool, as SDNA report that the Reds want to sign Tsimikas in a potential €25million (£22million) deal, with the Greek ace being viewed as cover and competition for Andrew Robertson.

The Scot has little cover right now, and Tsimikas is allegedly being viewed as a player who could add depth to Klopp's squad having impressed this season.

With Olympiacos now already viewing Rocchia as Tsimikas's replacement, Liverpool should have all the encouragement they need to go and strike a deal this summer.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

