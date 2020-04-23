Quick links

Newcastle United

Premier League

Report claims who will run Newcastle post-takeover… it’s not Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of St James' Park during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park on May 15, 2016 in Newcastle, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of changing owners.

DIC negotiator Amanda Staveley takes her seat before Liverpool took on Chelsea in their UEFA Champions League semi-final football match against Liverpool at Anfield in Liverpool, north...

According to The Times, Amanda Staveley will run Newcastle United once the takeover goes through.

It has been reported that Newcastle are on the verge of being taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), who will have a 80% stake in the club.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan will become the new chairman of the Magpies and will be at the first Premier League game under the new ownership, the report has claimed.

It has been further added that Staveley will be in charge of running the club, with the financier becoming a director at the Premier League club with due to her (and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s) 10% share, while the Reuben brothers, Simon and David will also have a 10% stake.

 

Staying positive

It seems that it is only a matter of time before Newcastle owner Mike Ashley sells the club, and the St. James’ Park faithful should be optimistic about the future under the potential new owners.

Of course, Newcastle fans should not expect miracles in the summer transfer window, especially given the current economic situation amid the global health crisis, but things will get better in the coming years.

A general view of St James' Park during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Chelsea at St. James Park on May 13, 2018 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for NEWCASTLE UNITED team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch