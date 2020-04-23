Report claims who will run Newcastle post-takeover… it’s not Yasir Al-Rumayyan

Newcastle United are reportedly on the verge of changing owners.

According to The Times, Amanda Staveley will run Newcastle United once the takeover goes through.

It has been reported that Newcastle are on the verge of being taken over by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), who will have a 80% stake in the club.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan will become the new chairman of the Magpies and will be at the first Premier League game under the new ownership, the report has claimed.

It has been further added that Staveley will be in charge of running the club, with the financier becoming a director at the Premier League club with due to her (and her husband Mehrdad Ghodoussi’s) 10% share, while the Reuben brothers, Simon and David will also have a 10% stake.

Staying positive

It seems that it is only a matter of time before Newcastle owner Mike Ashley sells the club, and the St. James’ Park faithful should be optimistic about the future under the potential new owners.

Of course, Newcastle fans should not expect miracles in the summer transfer window, especially given the current economic situation amid the global health crisis, but things will get better in the coming years.