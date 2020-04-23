Quick links

Report claims Arsenal and Tottenham winger target has picked his next club

Olly Dawes
Isaac Lihadji of France looks on during the match against Australia for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019 on November 06, 2019 in Goiania, Brazil.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur may miss out on Isaac Lihadji.

According to Foot Mercato, Marseille winger Isaac Lihadji is set to pick a move to Lille despite alleged interest from Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

It's claimed that Lihadji has been taking months to decide his future, given that his Marseille contract is set to expire at the end of June.

Marseille and Andre Villas-Boas have been desperate to keep hold of Lihadji, but it's now claimed that Lihadji is picking a move to Lille, where he will pen a three-year deal.

 

Marseille will only pick up 'a few hundred thousand euros', which is described as 'little consolation' as Lihadji prepares to accept Lille's 'beautiful' offer.

Lihadji, 18, has made just two first-team appearances this season, with Villas-Boas unwilling to give him major playing time until he committed his future to Marseille – and now, he's moving on.

The right winger is thought to be an exciting talent, and the news may be something of a blow to both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur, given their interest in Lihadji.

Both North London clubs contacted Lihadji's representatives according to Foot Mercato in December, in the hope of luring the wide man over to England.

Lihadji would have been a cheap, promising signing in difficult times, but he's now heading to Lille as Arsenal and Spurs must now head back to the drawing board.

