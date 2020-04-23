Quick links

Report: Champions League club confident they're signing Leeds and Newcastle target

Thomas Tuchel of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) react with Tanguy Kouassi after the Ligue 1 match between Lille LOSC and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille,...
Leeds United and Newcastle United reportedly want PSG's Tanguy Kouassi.

Thomas Tuchel of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) react with Tanguy Kouassi after the Ligue 1 match between Lille LOSC and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy on January 26, 2020 in Lille,...

According to L'Equipe and Get French Football News, RB Leipzig believe they've secured the signing of Paris Saint-Germain defender Tanguy Kouassi.

It's claimed that Leipzig think they've tied up a deal for Kouassi, and believe he will be joining when his PSG contract expires at the end of the season.

PSG have been trying to secure the 17-year-old to a new contract, but they look to be losing the youngster in a major coup for the Bundesliga side.

 

They've had great success with French defenders in recent times, with Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate and Nordi Mukiele enjoying great success with Leipzig.

Kouassi will now hope to follow suit if he does make this move, in news that may come as a real blow for both Leeds United and Newcastle United.

90Min claimed over the weekend that Leeds United were an option for Kouassi, with PSG looking to loan him out to the Whites if they managed to secure him to a new deal.

Tanguy Kouassi of Paris Saint-Germain runs with the ball during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Dijon FCO at Parc des Princes on February 29, 2020 in Paris, France.

On Wednesday night, Le 10 Sport suggested that Newcastle were in the race to land Kouassi at the end of his contract, with their imminent takeover giving them hope of luring him.

Yet now, Leipzig appear to think they've won the race, leaving the English duo to go back to the drawing board for a new defender if they still want one.

Tanguy Kouassi Nianzou of Paris Saint Germain during the French League 1 match between Amiens SC v Paris Saint Germain at the Stade de la Licorne on February 15, 2020 in Amiens France

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

