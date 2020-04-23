Report: Arsenal prioritise £13m bargain move, £26m alternative is too expensive

Premier League giants Arsenal are looking at Ligue 1 and La Liga for a new defender - Athletic Bilbao's Unai Nunez and Reims's Axel Disasi are options.

Arsenal appear to have shelved their interest in Athletic Bilbao stopper Unai Nunez with The Gunners going all out to sign Reims’ Axel Disasi on a bargain deal instead, according to AS.

Considering that one of La Liga’s most historic clubs are limited to only signing players who hail from the Basque region, they are understandably determined to hang onto one of their star performers at all costs this summer.

Spain international centre-back Nunez has a £26 million release clause in his contract. And Athletic have no desire to cash in for a penny less than that substantial sum, knowing full well that he will be very difficult to replace.

With funds tight at the Emirates even well before a global health crisis which could thrust the global game into a financial nightmare, Arsenal are now scouring the market for cut-price alternatives, in the knowledge that stubborn Athletic have no desire to barter down Nunez’s fee.

Disasi, the rising star of Ligue 1, is available for around 50 per cent less with Reims willing to negotiate a sum in the region of £13 million.

The France U20 international is hardly a household name in North London but the statistics explain why he is so highly admired. Reims have conceded just 21 goals in 28 matches this season with Disasi shining at the heart of one of the most watertight backlines anywhere in Europe.

Now more than ever, clubs like Arsenal are under pressure to think outside the box and be clever with their finances. Targeting Disasi over Nunez feels like a potentially inspired decision, albeit one motivated by circumstance.