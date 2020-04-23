Report: 27-goal striker wants Anfield move, but Liverpool have other plans

Liverpool may not be signing RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner.

According to Sky Sports, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool – but the Reds may not actually move for him.

It's claimed that the German ace is looking to join Liverpool, with the striker seemingly keen to make the move to Anfield this summer.

However, Werner's release clause actually expires on June 15th, and Liverpool allegedly don't plan to activate it before the option disappears.

This does seem weird, but Liverpool may well think they can negotiate a better price after that date due to the global pandemic.

Clubs may have to adjust in the transfer market due to the financial impact of the pandemic, and rather than swoop in to pay £50million now, Liverpool may think they can stand still and get him cheaper.

That would be incredible stuff from from Liverpool, but it's unclear whether that is really their plan or whether they just don't intend to move for Werner after all.

The 24-year-old has smashed 27 goals and 12 assists this season, and his blistering pace off the shoulder of the last defender may just give Liverpool another dimension.

Werner seems keen on the move, but he may face something of a wait if he wants to make the move to Anfield over joining anyone else.