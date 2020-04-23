Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

Report: 27-goal striker wants Anfield move, but Liverpool have other plans

Olly Dawes
(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena on February 15, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liverpool may not be signing RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner.

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Timo Werner of RB Leipzig looks on during the Bundesliga match between RB Leipzig and SV Werder Bremen at Red Bull Arena on February 15, 2020 in Leipzig, Germany.

According to Sky Sports, RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner is ready to sign for Liverpool – but the Reds may not actually move for him.

It's claimed that the German ace is looking to join Liverpool, with the striker seemingly keen to make the move to Anfield this summer.

However, Werner's release clause actually expires on June 15th, and Liverpool allegedly don't plan to activate it before the option disappears.

 

This does seem weird, but Liverpool may well think they can negotiate a better price after that date due to the global pandemic.

Clubs may have to adjust in the transfer market due to the financial impact of the pandemic, and rather than swoop in to pay £50million now, Liverpool may think they can stand still and get him cheaper.

That would be incredible stuff from from Liverpool, but it's unclear whether that is really their plan or whether they just don't intend to move for Werner after all.

Timo Werner of Leipzig looks on after the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena on December 19, 2018 in Munich, Germany.

The 24-year-old has smashed 27 goals and 12 assists this season, and his blistering pace off the shoulder of the last defender may just give Liverpool another dimension.

Werner seems keen on the move, but he may face something of a wait if he wants to make the move to Anfield over joining anyone else.

Timo Werner of RB Leipzig during the German Bundesliga match between Schalke 04 v RB Leipzig at the Veltins Arena on February 22, 2020 in Gelsenkirchen Germany

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch