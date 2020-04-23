Quick links

PSG make extending Mbappe contract main priority, would kill off Liverpool hopes

Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kylian Mbappe may only be a distant dream for Liverpool.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 First Leg match between Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain at Old...

Over the past year, rumours have gradually gathered pace that Liverpool could look to explore a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Julien Laurens told ESPN FC in January that Mbappe would consider Liverpool to be an attractive proposition, while Fabinho even discussed a move for his former Monaco teammate in an interview with SPORTbible later that move.

 

PSG are having none of it, as they also look to bat off more vocal interest from Real Madrid.

ESPN's latest report on the striker states Paris Saint-Germain have made it their 'main priority' to close a contract extension for the striker this summer.

Mbappe's current deal expires in June 2022, which may be a little way off, but every transfer it gets closer to that date without a renewal, PSG's position grows weaker.

Kylian Mbappe of France runs with the ball during the international friendly match between France and Colombia at Stade de France on March 23, 2018 in Paris, France.

It makes total sense for PSG to try and get a deal done to extend Mbappe, one of their biggest ever investments.

A contract extension for the World Cup winner would kill off any hopes Liverpool have of buying the striker.

The only way the Reds would have a chance currently, would be to capitalise on any discontent between Mbappe and PSG, while his contract ticks down.

But if the striker and club are on the same page and Mbappe extends to 2026 or beyond, Liverpool's hopes will be over.

Kylian Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain congratulates teammate Pablo Sarabia after scoring during the French Cup match between Dijon and Paris at Stade Gaston Gerard on February 12, 2020 in...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

