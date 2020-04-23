PSG make extending Mbappe contract main priority, would kill off Liverpool hopes

Kylian Mbappe may only be a distant dream for Liverpool.

Over the past year, rumours have gradually gathered pace that Liverpool could look to explore a move for Kylian Mbappe.

Julien Laurens told ESPN FC in January that Mbappe would consider Liverpool to be an attractive proposition, while Fabinho even discussed a move for his former Monaco teammate in an interview with SPORTbible later that move.

PSG are having none of it, as they also look to bat off more vocal interest from Real Madrid.

ESPN's latest report on the striker states Paris Saint-Germain have made it their 'main priority' to close a contract extension for the striker this summer.

Mbappe's current deal expires in June 2022, which may be a little way off, but every transfer it gets closer to that date without a renewal, PSG's position grows weaker.

It makes total sense for PSG to try and get a deal done to extend Mbappe, one of their biggest ever investments.

A contract extension for the World Cup winner would kill off any hopes Liverpool have of buying the striker.

The only way the Reds would have a chance currently, would be to capitalise on any discontent between Mbappe and PSG, while his contract ticks down.

But if the striker and club are on the same page and Mbappe extends to 2026 or beyond, Liverpool's hopes will be over.