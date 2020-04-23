Project Blue Book: How many episodes are in season 2? The end is approaching for Syfy's Area 51 drama

Season 2 of Project Blue Book has been a captivating watch since it arrived in the UK on March 12th but how many episodes are left in the series?

Who doesn't love a bit of sci-fi? The genre has always been a popular one and is arguably the best at offering a sense of escapism during the turbulent times we currently find ourselves in.

And, when you couple science fiction with the mystery of Area 51, you're in for a real treat.

Project Blue Book offers up just that as we follow two individuals as they work to uncover the secrets and mysteries that shroud Roswell and Area 51.

The show recently returned to Syfy here in the UK and fans have been slowly making their way through the new batch of episodes but just how many episodes are in the second season in total?

Project Blue Book on Syfy

Season 2 of Project Blue Book arrived on Syfy in the UK on March 12th, shortly the series concluded on History in the US.

The series follows a scientist and military veteran, Dr J. Allen Hynek and Captain Michael Quinn, as they work to expose the secrets and uncover the mysteries of Area 51.

New episodes have been releasing weekly since March 12th and attention is slowly starting to turn towards the number of episodes remaining.

How many episodes in season 2

There are 10 episodes in season 2 of Project Blue Book.

As mentioned, episode 1 arrived in the UK on March 12th and the season 2 finale is expected to arrive on March 14th.

At the time of writing, on April 23rd, episode 7 is about to air but once that episode is out of the way, only three episodes will remain.

Will there be a season 3

It is unconfirmed whether or not Project Blue Book will be renewed for a third season.

That has somewhat come as a surprise as season 2 was announced after just four episodes of season 1 had aired in the US.

Viewing figures have not dropped off dramatically so there is a slight sense of mystery surrounding the future of the series.

On the plus side, however, the real Project Blue Book ran from 1952 up until 1969 so there are almost 20 years worth of stories to take from that timeline and use in the series if it was to be renewed for another instalment.

Project Blue Book continues on Syfy on Thursday evenings at 9pm until the final episode arrives here in the UK on May 14th.