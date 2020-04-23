Who is Pippa Bennett-Warner? Gangs of London star's age, Instagram and previous roles

Gangs of London has finally arrived on screens and stars the likes of Pippa Bennett-Warner, Joe Cole and Michelle Fairley.

How are you keeping entertained during lockdown?

There are lots of ways to keep busy, but nothing has beaten kicking back in front of the telly with a great series. Fortunately, we've seen some exceptional new titles surface recently, such as the immensely popular documentary series Tiger King and teen adventure-drama Outer Banks.

Now, on the other hand, we're ready to embrace something much more hard-hitting.

We knew this would be the case from the start with Gangs of London. Why? Well, because of Gareth Evans.

The Welsh director made waves back in 2011 with the expertly-crafted martial-arts actioner The Raid. Even more remarkably, he managed to top the first film's achievement in the sequel, which arguably boasts some of the most explosive action sequences ever put to film.

After that, we saw him turn to the horror genre with 2018's Apostle, available to stream over on Netflix.

Now, he's back in familiar territory, bringing us another tale of gangland rivalry alongside co-creator Matt Flannery and a brilliant cast.

Speaking of the cast, let's take a moment to spotlight Pippa Bennett-Warner...

TEARJERKERS: The saddest films on Disney+

Pippa Bennett-Warner stars in Gangs of London

The character of Shannon Dumani is played by the wonderful Pippa Bennett-Warner.

The series tells the story of a city threatened by elaborate gang conflict after Finn Wallace (played by Colm Meaney) is assassinated. He was the patriarch of London’s most renowned crime family, but the tables are surely turning; peace and respect are fading fast.

As it’s uncertain who orchestrated the murder, things look particularly challenging for his son, Sean (Joe Cole). However, he isn’t in this alone and has the help of the Dumani family on his side.

Much damage has already been done, with the Albanian Mafia, the Turkish Mafia, the Pakistan drug cartel, Jamaican yardies, Chinese Triads and more all clashing as the city is transformed into a boiling pot of escalating tension.

Pippa shines in her respective role, but where have we seen the 31-year-old British actress before?

A PREGNANT WOMAN... Fridge riddle explained

Pippa Bennett-Warner: Previous roles

According to IMDb, Pippa Bennett-Warner first appeared on screens back in a 2002 episode of Holby City (she played Gemma Webber) and a year later she was in an episode Lenny Henry in Pieces (Jessica).

Fast forward to 2010 and she landed a spot on the acclaimed comedy series Come Fly with Me (Lisa) from the minds behind Little Britain.

From there, she continued to score a range of TV roles in the likes of Case Histories (Emma Drake), Inspector Lewis (Nina Clemens), Southcliffe (Suzannah), Death in Paradise (Rosie Curloo), The Smoke (Ziggy Brown), Doctor Who (Saibra), The Trials of Jimmy Rose (Kerry Irwin) and Silent Witness (DC Heidi Bailey).

However, she's perhaps best known for such TV projects as Sick Note (Becca Palmerstone), MotherFatherSon (Lauren Elgood) and more recently, Hulu's Harlots (she has reprised the part of Harriet Lennox for an impressive 23 episodes).

It's not all TV though...

She has also starred in a number of films, including 2019's Real (Jamie), Johnny English Strikes Again (Lesley), Patient Zero (Linda), The Foreigner (Marissa Levett) and 2016's Wakefield (Emily) with Breaking Bad's Bryan Cranston.

This year, you can catch her in the TV series Maxx (Tamzin) and the film Open (Naomi), directed by Jack Eve.

Pippa Bennett-Warner attends a private dinner, hosted by Natalia Vodianova & Maxx Royal Resorts, during London Fashion Week February 2020, on February 17, 2020 in London, England.

Follow Pippa Bennett-Warner on Instagram

If you're a fan of Pippa's work in Gangs of London and fancy keeping up to date with what's in store, it's certainly worth following her on Instagram.

You can find her over at @pippabennettwarner; she currently has just over 2,600 followers.

In a recent post, she included a promotional image of her alongside other co-stars portraying members of the Dumani family, noting that all episodes of the series are now available to watch courtesy of Sky TV and Now TV.

There are a wealth of other posts too, so it's well worth a scroll.

If you're still working through the series, we hope you enjoy it!

In other news, can you answer this classic riddle?