What song is in Persil's 2020 advert? Pertinent ad features music from up and coming artist

Persil's latest TV ad has proven to be rather pertinent given the current state of the world but what's the song used in the advert?

Creating a memorable advert is seen as an art form by some and can prove to be a tricky business.

Some of the main techniques used in creating an advert include hiring a big-name actor to appear or using a well-known and catchy song.

Persil's latest advert, which arrived in April 2020 favours the latter of these two tactics but the song and artist involved are hardly household names, for now at least.

But just what is the song that appears in the 2020 Persil advert and who's the artist behind it?

The 2020 Persil advert

Rather than bragging about the cleaning power of their laundry detergent, Persil's latest advert takes on a more poignant approach.

The advert opens to shots of empty parks and playground while text appears on the screen saying: "For years we encouraged you to get dirty outdoors. For now, we thank you for playing indoors."

It's a pertinent reminder of the tough times we're currently living through.

Then, the tone of the ad changes as we join a pair of children who are staying at home and are diverting their attention to creating rainbows to stick in their windows instead of playing outdoors.

A song plays in the background of the advert which features the lyrics, 'soon you will be running free.'

What's the song?

The song is Running Free by Tasha Robertson.

Unlike most songs used in adverts, Running Free is not a well-known track and it's not officially been released by Tasha Robertson as a single or on an album.

Unfortunately, that also means that, at the time of writing, there isn't a full version of this song to listen to, all we get is the brief line or two in the Persil ad.

Who is Tasha Roberton?

Tasha Robertson is an up and coming music artist based in Essex.

The singer-songwriter, whose music is described as a delicate blend of folk and pop, has several singles currently available to stream on the likes of Spotify and Amazon Music but unfortunately, Running Free has not officially been released.

Away from creating music, Tasha is also active on social media and has accounts on Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud and also has her own website.