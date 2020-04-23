‘Newcastle fans were laughing’: Comolli discloses chat with Niall Quinn over Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool signed Jordan Henderson from Sunderland in 2011.

Damien Comolli has told The Times a conversation he had with then Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn about Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2011 and has established himself as an important player for the Reds over the years.

Comolli was the director of football of the Merseyside outfit at the time, and Quinn was the Sunderland chairman.

Comolli told The Times: “I had some tough negotiations with Niall Quinn [Sunderland chairman] at the time. We were stuck at £15 million and Liverpool’s owners [Fenways Sports Group] told me I couldn’t go higher.

“One evening, I was having a conversation with Niall on the phone and he was telling me about how when Sunderland had played Newcastle, Jordan took a free kick and the ball went straight into the stand. All the Newcastle fans were laughing at him.

“The next week Jordan took 300 free kicks in training — they had to stop him because he was about to get injured. But that made me think that, on top of everything Kenny [Dalglish, the Liverpool manager] and I had seen, there was the commitment and desire to improve. They are all the ingredients of a top player.”

Developing and progressing

Henderson has not always had the best of times at Liverpool, and there were occasions when it looked that he may not be able to make it at the Reds.

However, the 29-year-old has established himself as an important figure in the team in recent years and is now also the captain of the team.

True, Henderson is not one of the most technically gifted players, and there are games when he does not dominate the middle of the park, but the England international is a leader who always gives his best and tries his hardest all the time.

