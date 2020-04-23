Quick links

‘Newcastle fans were laughing’: Comolli discloses chat with Niall Quinn over Liverpool midfielder

Subhankar Mondal
Jordan Henderson, Jordan Pickford, Danny Welbeck, Marcus Rashford and Harry Kane of England looks on during pitch inspection prior to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match...
Liverpool signed Jordan Henderson from Sunderland in 2011.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool looks despondent after the Premier League match between Everton FC and Liverpool FC at Goodison Park on March 03, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Damien Comolli has told The Times a conversation he had with then Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn about Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson.

Henderson joined Liverpool from Sunderland in the summer of 2011 and has established himself as an important player for the Reds over the years.

Comolli was the director of football of the Merseyside outfit at the time, and Quinn was the Sunderland chairman.

 

Comolli told The Times: “I had some tough negotiations with Niall Quinn [Sunderland chairman] at the time. We were stuck at £15 million and Liverpool’s owners [Fenways Sports Group] told me I couldn’t go higher.

“One evening, I was having a conversation with Niall on the phone and he was telling me about how when Sunderland had played Newcastle, Jordan took a free kick and the ball went straight into the stand. All the Newcastle fans were laughing at him.

“The next week Jordan took 300 free kicks in training — they had to stop him because he was about to get injured. But that made me think that, on top of everything Kenny [Dalglish, the Liverpool manager] and I had seen, there was the commitment and desire to improve. They are all the ingredients of a top player.”

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool FC during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City at Anfield on January 30, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Developing and progressing

Henderson has not always had the best of times at Liverpool, and there were occasions when it looked that he may not be able to make it at the Reds.

However, the 29-year-old has established himself as an important figure in the team in recent years and is now also the captain of the team.

True, Henderson is not one of the most technically gifted players, and there are games when he does not dominate the middle of the park, but the England international is a leader who always gives his best and tries his hardest all the time.

The Premier League is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Huddersfield Town at Anfield on October 28, 2017 in Liverpool, England.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

