'Need you back': Rangers fans respond after player Gerrard sold tweets about them

Steven Gerrard let Daniel Candeias leave Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers last summer.

Glasgow Rangers fans have messaged Daniel Candeias, suggesting that they would love him back at Ibrox.

Candeias sent a message to Jason Cummings on Twitter yesterday, after the SPFL published a video of a Rangers goal in 2018, when the Portuguese winger set up the striker.

And many Rangers fans have suggested that they would like the duo back in Steven Gerrard’s side again now.

We need BOTH YOU GUYS BACK — Kevin M.F. Anderson (@kevinMFtallica) April 22, 2020

i miss u so much @Dcandeias11 — John (@Johnobrien126) April 22, 2020

Missing u both at rangers — billy shaw (@billyshaw11) April 22, 2020

Would love to see both of them back — Thomas orr (@Thomaso80693220) April 22, 2020

miss you big man wishing you never left — Simon R (@darren_bramwell) April 22, 2020

Would love to have you back Daniel. — robbie logan (@robbielogan72) April 23, 2020

Wish you were still at Ibrox @Dcandeias11 — Jon Robin (@jonericrobin) April 23, 2020

Candeias only left Rangers last summer, and there is an argument to suggest that he could have offered them something this term.

Rangers have struggled of late, and Candeias would have offered them another attacking option.

The 32-year-old left Rangers to join Genclerbirligi, and he has been a regular for the Turkish side.

Cummings, meanwhile, has struggled more since his loan spell at Rangers ended.

Cummings went on loan spells to Peterborough United and Luton Town before signing permanently for League One side Shrewsbury Town.