'Need you back': Rangers fans respond after player Gerrard sold tweets about them

John Verrall
Daniel Candeias is seen in action during the pre season friendly match between Rangers and Oxford United at Ibrox Stadium on July 07, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Steven Gerrard let Daniel Candeias leave Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers last summer.

Glasgow Rangers fans have messaged Daniel Candeias, suggesting that they would love him back at Ibrox.

Candeias sent a message to Jason Cummings on Twitter yesterday, after the SPFL published a video of a Rangers goal in 2018, when the Portuguese winger set up the striker.

And many Rangers fans have suggested that they would like the duo back in Steven Gerrard’s side again now.

Candeias only left Rangers last summer, and there is an argument to suggest that he could have offered them something this term.

Rangers have struggled of late, and Candeias would have offered them another attacking option.

 

The 32-year-old left Rangers to join Genclerbirligi, and he has been a regular for the Turkish side.

Cummings, meanwhile, has struggled more since his loan spell at Rangers ended.

Cummings went on loan spells to Peterborough United and Luton Town before signing permanently for League One side Shrewsbury Town. 

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

