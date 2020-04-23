Manager claims what Celtic fans will want regarding Rangers title controversy

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Mark Warburton has said that Neil Lennon’s Celtic will want to beat Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on the pitch, as quoted by The Daily Record.

The former Rangers manager, now in charge of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England, believes that Celtic fans will want to win the Scottish Premiership title in the right manner.

The Daily Record quotes Warburton as saying: “I’m not going to speak for Celtic fans as an ex-Rangers manager, but I don’t think they’ll want to win it fair and square.

“It’s important for the integrity of all concerned. Relegation, promotion, title winners, to do it fairly.

“If they are going to win the title, and there are two Old Firm games left yet, they will want to do it in the right manner, I’m sure of that.”

League season

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is unlikely that any games will be played until July.

The divisions below the Scottish top flight have been already called, and the promotion and relegation places have been decided.

Celtic are at the top of the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, as many as 13 points clear of second-placed and bitter Old Firm rivals Rangers.

However, Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand, and there are also two Old Firm derbies left to be played this season.

While ideally one would want the season to be played to completion, if games from this campaign run into August, then next season would be affected.