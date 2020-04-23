Linked-away Arsenal man 'very excited' about finally playing first game for Gunners

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares has yet to even play for the club.

Arsenal loanee Cedric Soares has told Sky Sports that he is 'very excited' about the possibility of playing his first game for the club.

The Gunners were in the market for defenders in the January transfer window, but Mikel Arteta went for two loan signings rather than splashing the cash.

In came Flamengo defender Pablo Mari and Southampton right back Cedric, with both arriving on loan until the end of the season with a view to permanent moves.

Whilst Arsenal would have to pay for Mari, that isn't the case with Cedric; his Southampton deal ends this summer, so his Arsenal loan was merely a chance to give him a shot at a long-term Arsenal deal.

The Portuguese right back has been a fairly consistent performer in the Premier League since joining the Saints from Sporting in 2015, but they ultimately felt that they didn't want to give him another contract.

Cedric will be trying to prove that he can challenge Hector Bellerin at right back, but he still hasn't been able to make his debut for Arsenal and prove himself to Arteta.

The global pandemic halted the season in March, meaning Cedric hasn't had the chance to play for Arsenal yet, and some wonder whether he ever will given that O Jogo claim Sporting want him back.

Now, Cedric has admitted that he is still very excited about playing for Arsenal, and knows he must be patient, whilst he named some Arsenal legends that he wants to follow in playing for he Gunners, even with his situation up in the air.

"I'm very excited for my first game for Arsenal. It's a game of patience and I know it will happen in the near future,” said Cedric. “It's a club I always followed from afar. I remember Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Patrick Vieira and Dennis Bergkamp. Always when you think of Arsenal you think of these players as they were legends for the club,” he added.