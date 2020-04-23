Quick links

Lallana thinks Liverpool teammate ‘overlooked’ before Klopp was forced to sell 27-year-old

Adam Lallana of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fifth Round match between Chelsea FC and Liverpool FC at Stamford Bridge on March 3, 2020 in London, England.
Jordan Henderson is an important player in Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Adam Lallana of Liverpool is seen in the stands during the International Friendly match between Croatia and Brazil at Anfield on June 3, 2018 in Liverpool, England.

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has raved about Jordan Henderson to The Times, and has said that he can do exactly what Philippe Coutinho does.

Lallana, who is out of contract at Liverpool, has suggested that Henderson may not be as flashy as the Barcelona attacking midfielder, but he is just as effective.

The 27-year-old Brazil international, who can also operate as a winger, was on the books of the Reds from 2013 until 2018, and was superb for the team.

Coutinho moved to Barcelona in January 2018 for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £142 million, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp subsequently telling BBC Sport that “there was no other option” than selling him.

 

Lallana told The Times about Henderson: “In the past, there were times when his contribution was overlooked and the only reason I can think of is that he might not be the same on the eye as, for example, a Philippe Coutinho.

“But they can both do exactly the same thing, with the same outcome. Jordan may not have twizzled on a sixpence first, but he will get the ball in exactly the same spot.

“Also, Jordan can be aggressive in his mannerisms on the pitch and maybe people see that side of his game a bit more.

“But both sides of his game are equally important for Liverpool. He always wants the ball, never hides and you’ve seen him learn new positions. He learnt how to play as a No 6 and plays it as well as anyone now.”

Philippe Coutinho during the presentation of the team 2019-20 before the match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, corresponding to the Joan Gamper trophy, played at the Camp Nou, on 04th...

Important player for Liverpool

Henderson has had injury concerns during his time at Liverpool, and there have been occasions when the England international has not played well.

However, the midfielder has been superb for the Reds this season, and one can see why he is a leader in the team and is such an important player for the Merseyside outfit.

Football in England is suspended at the moment, and if and when the season resumes, Henderson will be looking to lift the Premier League title with Liverpool.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool argues with Dejan Lovren of Liverpool and Joel Matip of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium...

