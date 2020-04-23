'Knew this would happen': Some Spurs fans react after they're linked with 'Mourinho player'

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is said to be interested in making a move for Diogo Dalot.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have had a mixed reaction to reports that they could move for Diogo Dalot.

Bleacher Report claims that Spurs could target Dalot, with the full-back struggling for game time at Manchester United.

Tottenham are known to be looking to improve their defence in the summer, as Mourinho has failed to find a reliable back-four this term.

But there is a disagreement between Tottenham supporters over whether Dalot would be a good addition.

While some Spurs fans think that he could improve the quality of their squad, others feel that there are better options on the market.

Tottenham currently have Serge Aurier playing at right-back, but he has been unreliable.

Aurier has shown promise going forward, but he has made far too many errors defensively.

Dalot has made just 10 appearances for United across all competitions this term, so the Red Devils may be open to moving him on in the summer.