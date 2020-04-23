Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

Joey Barton’s theory why compatriot isn’t at a bigger club than Rangers

A dejected Joey Barton (C) of QPR and teammates react following their team's relegation during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Queens Park Rangers at the...
Joey Barton played with James Tavernier for Glasgow Rangers.

James Tavernier of Rangersis seen during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and St Johnstone at Ibrox Stadium on December 16, 2017 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Joey Barton has criticised Rangers defender James Tavernier on the Football CFB podcast.

The former Rangers midfielder, who was on the books of the Gers from May 2016 until November 2016, has said that the ex-Newcastle United right-back and his English compatriot cannot defend.

Barton, now in charge of Fleetwood Town in England, made the comments while looking back on the Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic in September 2016 which the Gers lost 5-1.

Barton said about Tavernier on the Football CFB podcast, as transcribed by The Scottish Sun: "When Senderos is sent off he makes a substitution which puts me as the middle man of a back three with Lee Wallace and Tav [James Tavernier] right and left side centre half of a back three with ten-men against Celtic and we are already behind.

“Now Tav can't defend. Everybody knows that. He is great going forward, whips a great ball in but can't defend for toffee. That's why he has never kicked on.”

 

Stats

Tavernier has been on the books of Rangers since 2015 and has been very good for the team over the years.

The former Newcastle United right-back is brilliant going forward and is a key figure in building up attacks for the Gers, although his defensive side of the game could do with some work.

According to WhoScored, the 28-year-old has scored three goals in the Scottish Premiership and has provided one assist in the Europa League for Rangers so far this season, while in 2018-19, he found the net as many as 14 times in the league.

The Scottish Premiership is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis.

Joey Barton of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on August 6, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

