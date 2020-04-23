‘It’s crazy’: £30k-a-week player stunned by Newcastle United fans

Newcastle United’s Christian Atsu won against Tottenham Hotspur’s Moussa Sissoko.

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has raved about the fans on Twitter.

The former Chelsea winger was hugely impressed with the Newcastle fans for the way they supported him during his ePremier League Invitational tournament on EA Sports FIFA 20 against Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

The 28-year-old Ghana international winger - who earns £30,000 per week as salary, according to Spotrac.com - won the match 2-1 against his former Newcastle teammate.

Atsu has progressed to the quarter-finals of the tournament, and he was very impressed with the fans of the Magpies.

Unreal support from @NUFC fans even in Fifa game ⚫️ it’s crazy how they support this team — Christian Atsu (@ChristianAtsu20) April 22, 2020

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the campaign will get back underway.

Atsu has made six starts and 12 substitute appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle so far this season, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the former FC Porto winger made 15 starts and 13 substitute appearances in the league for the Magpies, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.