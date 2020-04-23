‘It could be Spurs’: Player claims a lot of interest in him

Jan Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham Hotspur at the end of June.

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Jan Vertonghen has told Play Sports that there is a lot of interest in him.

Vertonghen is out of contract at Tottenham at the end of June, and there is no new deal in place.

The 32-year-old Belgium international has said that he could sign a new contract with Spurs.

The former Ajax star has added that there has been a lot of interest in him amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis.

Vertonghen told Play Sports, as transcribed by Sempre Inter: “I want to sign with the right club. It could be Spurs, or another club. It must be a club with ambition.

“I want to play in Europe, as the national team is important for me. I want to play in Europe and learn another language.”

The defender added: “It might sound weird, but since the Coronavirus crisis there has been more interest. I’m a free agent and some clubs might not have a lot of money.”

Tottenham Hotspur stay?

Vertonghen has been at Tottenham since 2012 and has been superb for the North London outfit over the years.

However, the defender is 32 years of age now, and he is clearly past his prime.

There have been games this season when Vertonghen has struggled, and with Toby Alderweireld and Davinson Sanchez already at the club, Spurs may not be willing to hand a new and long-term contract to a 32-year-old.

However, if the season resumes and if Tottenham are unable to finish in the Champions League, then they may have to keep hold of players such as Vertonghen.