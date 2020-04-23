Is Trials Of Mana multiplayer and two-player? Here's how long the remake is to beat!

Everything you must know about whether Trials Of Mana features two-player multiplayer and how long it reportedly takes to beat this remake.

Square Enix are releasing another remake quickly on the heels of Final Fantasy VII which is said to be the fastest selling PS4 exclusive. While there were some complaints about changes in the tale of Cloud, Aerith, and Tifa, Trials Of Mana is said to be a wholly faithful recreation with massively buffed up visuals. However, does it include two-player multiplayer for returning fans, and how long will it take to beat?

Trials Of Mana is available on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, and its reviews have been extremely positive with many agreeing that its sword still shines. Granted, there's a few notable complaints from the likes of IGN that there's no incentive to talk to NPCs and that the frames drop occasionally on Switch, but aside from those drawbacks most reviews have been near perfect.

If you're interested in this third remake of April (following on from Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy VII) below you'll discover whether it features two-player multiplayer and how long it takes to beat.

Is Trials Of Mana multiplayer?

There is no two-player multiplayer in Trials Of Mana.

Trials Of Mana does not feature any multiplayer at all and producer Masaru Oyamada has explained why.

According to Twinfinite, Oyamada explained to them that multiplayer was omitted because the remake opts for a third-person view as opposed to a top-down perspective.

It's said that the development team did consider an online form of multiplayer, but that route was dismissed as it would have detracted from them making a great single-player game.

As for whether or not any form of multiplayer will be added at a later date, Oyamada said back in August 2019 that the possibility wasn't being considered.

How long to beat Trials Of Mana?

Trials Of Mana should take 25-30 hours to beat.

In an interview with Gematsu, producer Shinici Tatsuke noted that Trials Of Mana should take roughly the aforementioned length to complete its campaign.

April is a month that has been obsessed with game lengths as the Resident Evil 3 Remake was too short thanks to cut content from the original, meanwhile the Final Fantasy VII Remake was too long thanks to being extremely bloated and more padded than Tifa's sports bra.

So, like Goldilocks and the three bears, here's hoping Trials Of Mana's length is just right.