Is the Rammstein Cardiff show cancelled? Band address touring concerns

Many events face uncertainty right now, but is the Rammstein Cardiff show cancelled?

As the lockdown continues, those hoping to attend any event over the summer are pretty much holding out for a miracle.

Although the measures may be hard to follow at times, our universal aim is to help save as many lives as we can and reduce the colossal strain on health services.

We must only leave our homes for work if absolutely necessary and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. Of course, exercise outdoors once a day is fine as long as you respect social distancing rules; no meeting with people from other households.

Sadly, we're all having to sacrifice plans we've been looking forward to for some time. Concerts have been greatly affected and the majority of music festivals have either been cancelled or postponed.

The Download Festival cancellation hit many metal fans, but has Rammstein's Cardiff show met the same fate?

Is the Rammstein Cardiff show cancelled?

No, the Rammstein Cardiff show at the Principality Stadium has not been cancelled and is still set to go ahead on the previously confirmed date of Sunday, June 14th 2020.

NME notes that, in a statement posted to Facebook on April 17th 2020, the band expressed: "Recently, several international governments have extended their bans on large-scale events. Also affected, unfortunately, are some of the dates for the 2020 Rammstein Tour. We are working on a solution for this difficult situation together with our partners in all the affected countries, and we hope for the understanding of those who have purchased tickets for the coming shows."

Continued: "As soon as we have precise and definitive information, we will communicate this immediately. Until then we ask for your understanding and patience, and we would also please request that you refrain for the time being from addressing further questions to the local event organizers, the band management, or the ticket systems. An update will follow as soon as possible."

As highlighted by Wales Online, Eventim has also said: “As your event is a little while away, we don’t have any information currently on whether or not it will be affected by current closures. We will keep all customers informed by email if there are any changes to the status of their event. At present, until a show is officially announced as postponed or cancelled we cannot issue a refund."

Herz und Seele, Hand in Hand!

A look behind the scenes while setting up a giant #Rammstein stadium show! It doesn’t take long before the 1000 tons of material start moving again. https://t.co/7h6flYdfP4 — Rammstein (@RSprachrohr) March 1, 2020

Principality Stadium transforms

The earlier source - Wales Online - writes that Cardiff’s Principality Stadium is actually home to hundreds of hospital beds right now, ready to facilitate patients suffering from COVID-19.

Of course, this has led many fans to believe cancelling the Rammstein gig is inevitable.

The Prince of Wales today sent a message to mark the opening of Ysbyty Calon Y Ddraig, the Dragon’s Heart Hospital in Cardiff.



This temporary facility is based in @principalitysta and will provide up to 2,000 additional beds to help Wales tackle the coronavirus pandemic. @CV_UHB pic.twitter.com/WjqKQm5Cci — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) April 20, 2020

Rammstein fans take to Twitter

As you'd expect, many fans planning to attend have begun to ask questions on Twitter, reaching out to ticket providers and offering their thoughts.

Check out a selection of tweets:

If Rammstein have to cancel Cardiff, they can just sing for me in my flat. Not much room for pyrotechnics. Maybe just wave a glow stick? — WatPond (@Yazley) March 30, 2020

@TicketmasterCS what is happening with Rammstein concert 14 June in Cardiff ??? — Lynda Kingston (@welshlass68) April 1, 2020

Have Rammstein cancelled their uk show’s, I’m so sad, I had tickets for the Cardiff show in June — Marian (@marianwss) April 8, 2020

Amazing contingency yet selfishly it’s Looking like Rammstein in Cardiff going ahead in 63 days will be a minor miracle. https://t.co/5x0fhs54eC — Vic Smith (@vic_smith88) April 12, 2020

Any idea on what’s happening with Rammstein in Cardiff? @TicketmasterUK thanks — LaurennJadeeBFD (@Laurennjadeebfd) April 16, 2020

