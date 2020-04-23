Is Devs over? Alex Garland offers insight into mind-bending sci-fi series

The series has melted our minds, but is Devs over?

Which directors really made their mark in the 2010s?

It was a truly terrific decade for cinema and some filmmakers who come to mind are undoubtedly Ari Aster, Robert Eggers, David Robert Mitchell, Ryan Coogler, Jennifer Kent, Jordan Peele and the Safdie brothers.

However, we bet sci-fi fans would put forward another director at the top of their lists: Alex Garland.

He already had an admirable reputation as a writer; The Beach, 28 Days Later, Sunshine, Never Let Me Go. So, hopes were high when he stepped behind the camera for his 2014 directorial feature debut, Ex Machina. Yet, expectations were still surpassed and it's now considered one of the best sci-fi films in recent memory.

Proving that it was no fluke, he returned with his 2018 sophomore effort - Annihilation - which saw him navigating the sci-fi genre once again with grand ideas and even greater imagery.

Again, hopes were high for Devs, which saw him make the leap to television while delivering what audiences have grown to expect in terms of exploration of themes.

It has been embraced, but can we expect more?

ABSURD PLANET: Who voices Mother Nature?

Is Devs over?

Yes, Devs is over and concluded with episode 8.

Alex Garland's latest work of science-fiction is billed as a mini-series and is comprised of 8 episodes, the last of which first aired on April 16th 2020.

However, it still continues to premiere in some territories, such as the UK. In terms of the series, on the whole, it is complete and over, with no plans to progress the story further in another season.

In the UK, all episodes are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

So, now we know that we have a concrete conclusion, let's hear what the man himself has to say about it...

TEARJERKERS: The saddest films on Disney+

Alex Garland addresses the ending of Devs

*WARNING: SPOILERS*

If you haven't seen all 8 episodes of Devs, be sure to watch the series in its entirety before reading on...

...

Right, all good then!

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Alex Garland shed some light on the series' ending, expressing his perspective on the finale.

When asked whether it was always Forest's plans to project himself into the machine in the finale, he addressed: "It’s always his plan, because this is how he gets to actually be with his daughter again, rather than just watch his daughter. The thing that changes for Forest is that he has adhered to a view of quantum mechanics that does not include many worlds. There’s just one world, which means he can recreate his daughter exactly as she was, and rejoin his life exactly as it was without the car crash happening."

Elaborating, he added: "What he is forced to accept in the end is that there will be versions of him that can experience that, but also versions that will not experience that. So he has a more poignant end result than the one he was looking for."

The interviewer also asked him about ambiguity, and his response was brilliant and personal: "I’ve become super comfortable with it [ambiguity]. It was a lesson that started right at the beginning of my working life. I wrote this book called The Beach, about backpackers in Thailand. It was written as a critique of the backpacking scene, and lots of people read it as a celebration of that scene. It taught me early on that my intentions weren’t that important... half of the story is what the viewer brings to the story. The storyteller, who probably thinks of themselves as omniscient, is just 50 per cent of the whole deal..."

Filmmaker Alex Garland attends the Build Series to discuss "Devs" at Build Studio on March 11, 2020 in New York City.

Fans talk Devs ending

A number of viewers have already taken to Twitter to offer a variety of thoughts.

It seems that many found the ending to be the icing on the cake, whereas others felt that it actually derailed it sightly, affecting what came beforehand.

All in all, it looks like we'll be talking about this one for years to come.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Devs was brilliant I can’t even wrap my head around that ending — BEACH SKIES (@EliUchima) April 16, 2020

Devs ending kinda left me cold. Not sure what I wanted exactly but I was like "oh that's it?" — lledniT miJ (@jimtindell) April 16, 2020

Well, that’s #Devs finished then... really not sure how I feel about that ending! — Mark Wilson ‍ (@markwilsonit) April 22, 2020

There is nothing I want more right now than to talk to Devs show creator, Alex Garland about the finale cause hot damn it is a juicy ending. — Alex Thibeau (@alex_thibeau) April 18, 2020

Alex Garland's #DevsFX stunning finale was probably the best twist ending I've ever seen IN YEARS for a series.



‍♂️ to the whole @Devs_FXonHulu cast & team! pic.twitter.com/4xsmRrV0t8 — Benjamin Perrin (@BenjaminPrune) April 17, 2020

That devs ending pic.twitter.com/8oXM8No2FY — Tom Muller (@hellomuller) April 20, 2020

In other news, can you answer this classic riddle?