Injury record means Tottenham should be wary of £35m target

Dan Coombs
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with another right-back

Tottenham Hotspur need to sign a new right-back, having failed to replace Kieran Trippier last summer.

The club also have to use their limited funds carefully, and their choice has to be a nailed on success.

 

What they can't afford to do is invest a lot of money in an injury prone player.

Yet that is what is being proposed in a report from The Sun, which link Tottenham with a £35 million move for Diogo Dalot.

Dalot is very talented, but he's also completely the wrong player for Tottenham and their situation.

He has missed the bulk of the last two pre-seasons and beginning to the campaign for Manchester United through injury.

Under Jose Mourinho it took until September for him to make his debut, but he would eventually lose his place to Ashley Young.

This past season he only made his first Premier League start in October, before picking up another injury which kept him out of action until January.

Dalot, 21, is a bright prospect, yet he has made only 13 Premier League starts in two seasons.

Can Tottenham rely on him to change their fortunes in a problem position? The simple answer to that question is no.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

