'I would love that': Some rival fans urge their side to go and sign Arsenal's £50m man

Chelsea are said to be hunting Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea fans are excited over claims that they could make a move for Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Bleacher Report say that the Arsenal striker could be on Frank Lampard’s wishlist, as he searches for a new number nine.

The deal would be a shock one, but Chelsea fans certainly seem to be behind the idea of snapping up the £50-million-rated Arsenal forward (Daily Express).

The scenes if we sign Aubameyang — Tom Clifford (@tomcliffordcfc) April 21, 2020

Tell you what..............



I



WOULD



LOVE



THAT



— Alan Blaikie (@AlanBlaikie) April 21, 2020

I will second the Aubameyang deal. He can give Tammy some coaching lesson and can play a support role considering age. I am.not particularly enthused about Chilwel. Icardi maybe gives a different dimension. Just gives a jitters on Abraham's development. — Pedcol (@gbenga_egl) April 21, 2020

Aubameyang will score like flowing water at Chelsea — KELLYCUPPY (@Kel00867259) April 21, 2020

I would love to see Auba in blue — Jakub Darko (@notREAL_Jmateju) April 21, 2020

GOOOOO FOR AUBAM — bn (@340___rbn) April 21, 2020

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is extremely uncertain, as he has just over a year left on his contract.

The Gabonese international has not penned new terms with Arsenal yet, and the club will surely not want to lose him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

That means Mikel Arteta’s men may be forced to cash in on him this summer, but whether they would be open to doing business with Chelsea is very much up for debate.

If Aubameyang was to make a switch to Stamford Bridge he would unquestionably be a good signing for the Blues, as he has netted 17 goals in 26 Premier League games this term.