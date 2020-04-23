Quick links

'I would love that': Some rival fans urge their side to go and sign Arsenal's £50m man

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on August 23, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Chelsea are said to be hunting Arsenal forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea fans are excited over claims that they could make a move for Arsenal’s Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Bleacher Report say that the Arsenal striker could be on Frank Lampard’s wishlist, as he searches for a new number nine.

The deal would be a shock one, but Chelsea fans certainly seem to be behind the idea of snapping up the £50-million-rated Arsenal forward (Daily Express).

Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal is extremely uncertain, as he has just over a year left on his contract.

The Gabonese international has not penned new terms with Arsenal yet, and the club will surely not want to lose him on a free transfer in a year’s time.

 

That means Mikel Arteta’s men may be forced to cash in on him this summer, but whether they would be open to doing business with Chelsea is very much up for debate.

If Aubameyang was to make a switch to Stamford Bridge he would unquestionably be a good signing for the Blues, as he has netted 17 goals in 26 Premier League games this term.

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

