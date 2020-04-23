Quick links

'I would cry': Some Spurs fans react, as Mourinho reportedly considers swap deal

Tottenham Hotspur could trade Lucas Moura for Arkadiusz Milik according to the latest reports.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are really not keen on the idea of Lucas Moura being used in a swap deal to bring Arkadiusz Milik to North London.

According to Sprotmediaset, Tottenham could look to do a trade for Milik.

However, Spurs fans do not want Lucas to depart, as they feel he is still a valued member of their first-team.

It would be a major shock if Jose Mourinho did trade Lucas this summer, as he has been a huge fan of the Brazilian.

The right-winger has been a key part of Mourinho’s starting line-up since he took charge, with his importance to Tottenham’s team increasing.

 

Lucas actually hasn’t had the most productive season in a Tottenham shirt though.

The rapid attacker has scored just four Premier League goals and claimed only two assists in his 27 appearances.

Milik, meanwhile, has hit nine goals in 16 games in Serie A.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

