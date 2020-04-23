'I would cry': Some Spurs fans react, as Mourinho reportedly considers swap deal

Tottenham Hotspur could trade Lucas Moura for Arkadiusz Milik according to the latest reports.

Tottenham Hotspur fans are really not keen on the idea of Lucas Moura being used in a swap deal to bring Arkadiusz Milik to North London.

According to Sprotmediaset, Tottenham could look to do a trade for Milik.

However, Spurs fans do not want Lucas to depart, as they feel he is still a valued member of their first-team.

I would cry more than I would if Harry leaves — 2️⃣0️⃣❗️ (@Spurs4ever10) April 20, 2020

No way! Lucas is a legend! — Olivier Misher (@OliverMisher) April 20, 2020

Jose loves Lucas ? — MP (@THFCmitch) April 20, 2020

Really don't see it happening. It looks like Jose is planning to play a 442 next season, wants a starting CDM, Willian for competition on the wing with Moura, Son and Bergwijn. Jiminez to partner Kane imo — MouSzn (@SznMou) April 20, 2020

Lies.

Lucas is the first on the teamsheet — ndom'belly (@SergejElite21) April 20, 2020

This makes no sense — Eren (@THFCEren) April 20, 2020

It would be a major shock if Jose Mourinho did trade Lucas this summer, as he has been a huge fan of the Brazilian.

The right-winger has been a key part of Mourinho’s starting line-up since he took charge, with his importance to Tottenham’s team increasing.

Lucas actually hasn’t had the most productive season in a Tottenham shirt though.

The rapid attacker has scored just four Premier League goals and claimed only two assists in his 27 appearances.

Milik, meanwhile, has hit nine goals in 16 games in Serie A.