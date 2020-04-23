How many episodes are in Save Me Too? Sky Atlantic's must-watch drama is almost over!

Sky Atlantic's Save Me Too has been captivating viewers since it arrived in April 2020 but how many episodes are in the series in total?

In times of crisis, it's always good to have something to keep yourself occupied with and you won't find much better than a good TV drama.

As a result, Sky Atlantic's Save Me Too could not have arrived at a better time for lockdown-stricken viewers.

The new series arrived on April 1st, 2020 and has been enthralling viewers each week since.

But, as ever, all good things must come to an end and Save Me Too's episodes are slowly being ticked off the upcoming list but just how many episodes are in the series in total?

Save Me Too on Sky Atlantic

Save Me's second series, known as Save Me Too, arrived on Sky Atlantic and Now TV on April 1st.

The series continues the story of Nelson 'Nelly' Rowe as he maintains the search for his daughter after she was kidnapped in series 1.

The show follows Nelly as he gets deeper and deeper into the criminal underworld and further and further out of his own comfort zone.

How many episodes are in Save Me Too?

Save Me Too contains a total of six episodes.

At the time of writing (April 23rd), there are just two episodes left to run on Sky Atlantic, on April 29th and May 6th respectively.

Meanwhile, the entire six-episode series has been available to watch on-demand on Sky and their streaming service Now TV since the series launched on April 1st.

Will there be a third series?

At the time of writing, Save Me has not officially been renewed for a third season.

However, that doesn't mean a third batch of episodes isn't in the works.

Save Me's creator and main star, Lennie James, has hinted that a third series is on its way and is quoted in the Express saying:

“I'm putting it all together or trying to in my head,” although we understand a concrete plan is far from ready.

He continued: "I do have thoughts about carrying on the story because as I said, this was always an idea for a returning television series and I don't feel quite that I'm finished with these characters.”

Until then, Save Me Too is continuing to air weekly on Wednesdays on Sky Atlantic until the six-episode series concludes on May 6th.