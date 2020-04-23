'He's a joke': £30m Everton star says Tottenham player is ridiculously good in training

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been named by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as his toughest ever opponent.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has told Copa 90 that his hardest opponent has to be Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane.

Pickford has played against Kane multiple times, and has also linked up with the Tottenham man at international level.

The England captain and Pickford have played alongside each other for England for a number of years now.

And the Everton stopper claims that Kane’s finishing in training is absolutely ridiculous.

“Finishing wise it’s got to be Harry Kane. Training with Kane at England, he’s a joke,” the £30 million goalkeeper (BBC Sport) said.

Kane’s composure in front of goal has made him one of the most dangerous forwards in world football and his importance to Tottenham has been highlighted this year.

The 26-year-old has missed the last few months with injury, and Tottenham’s form has dipped in his absence.

Kane may not have been quite at his best this term, but the Spurs man has still managed to hit 17 goals in 25 games across all competitions.

Kane’s future at Tottenham is actually uncertain currently, but Jose Mourinho will surely be doing everything within his power to keep his star man at the club for the years ahead.