'Great talent': Coach says reported Everton, Arsenal target is better than £53m star

Danny Owen
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace at Goodison Park on February 08, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Four Premier League clubs, Leicester City, West Ham United, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and Carlo Ancelotti's Everton, reportedly want Sardar Azmoun.

Sardar Azmoun of FC Zenit Saint Petersburg celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group G match between FC Zenit Saint Petersburg and SL Benfica on October 2, 2019 at Gazprom...

Sardar Azmoun is more technically gifted than £53 million Italy international Andrea Belotti and ready for a big move this summer, Massimo Carrera has said of the reported Everton, Arsenal and West Ham United target.

A man who shot to fame with Rubin Kazan, earning that famed ‘Iranian Messi’ moniker, could be on his way to one of Europe’s biggest leagues for the very first time.

According to AreaNapoli, West Ham and Leicester City have made contact over a potential £30 million deal for Azmoun. The same publication also mentions Everton and Arsenal as a prospective destination.

But how does Azmoun compare to the old-school bull of a number nine that is Belotti, the £53 million-rated Torino captain who has also been linked with a big-money move to English shores.

“He can become a champion. Great talent, he lacks a bit of malice but he is really strong, he has technique, quality,” Carrera, a former Juventus and Italy coach who saw Azmoun in the flesh during his time in charge of Spartak Moscow, tells Nicolo Schira on Instagram.

Karim Ansarifard of IR Iran (R) celebrates after scoring his goal with Sardar Azmoun of IR Iran (L) during the FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifier 2nd Round match between Hong Kong and IR Iran...

He is a striker who scores goals, quick, with a strong head. He has made an excellent impression.

“Compared to Belotti? He has something more technical than Belotti.”

At 6ft 1ins and with a penchant for brilliantly taken headers, Azmoun certainly appears to have the physicality to thrive in English football. He has netted an impressive 26 goals in 45 games too since joining Zenit St Petersburg in January 2018.

It remains to be seen, however, which if any of the four Premier League suitors win the race for his sought-after signature.

Zenit St. Petersburg's Iranian forward Sardar Azmoun celebrates after scoring a goal during the European Champions League football match between Olympique Lyonnais (OL) and Zenit Saint-...

Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

