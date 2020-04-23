Graham Roberts hits back at Talksport pundit after Mauricio Pochettino comments

Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed as the Tottenham Hotspur boss in November 2019 and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Graham Roberts has launched a strong defence of former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino on Twitter.

The former Tottenham star does not agree with ex-Spurs striker Darren Bent’s comments on Pochettino on talkSPORT.

Roberts has said that if the Argentine is given a lot of money to spend, then he would do what Pep Guardiola has done at Manchester City or what Jurgen Klopp is doing at Liverpool.

Darren were you on the booze! Poch an incredible incredible world class manager. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 22, 2020

Totally agree with you — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) April 22, 2020

You have to look at the bigger picture money spent players sold ect not just what won. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 22, 2020

Give Poch city money united money and he would be exactly were Pep is or klopp he was in touching distance with far less spent. It’s how he improved youth players as well what he done with Kane what he done with some average players as well at saints. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) April 22, 2020

Wonderful job at Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino was dismissed as the Tottenham head coach in November 2019 due to a run of disappointing results and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

However, there can be no denial that the former Southampton boss was superb at Spurs.

Under Pochettino, the North London outfit came close to winning the Premier League title, finished in the top four on a regular basis, and also reached the final of the Champions League last season.

True, Tottenham could not win a major trophy under the Argentine, but he did not have the best players at his disposal, and there were - and are - teams who are much better overall than Spurs, such as City and Liverpool.