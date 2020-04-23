Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Graham Roberts hits back at Talksport pundit after Mauricio Pochettino comments

Subhankar Mondal
Mauricio Pochettino manager
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mauricio Pochettino was dismissed as the Tottenham Hotspur boss in November 2019 and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Graham Roberts has launched a strong defence of former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino on Twitter.

The former Tottenham star does not agree with ex-Spurs striker Darren Bent’s comments on Pochettino on talkSPORT.

Roberts has said that if the Argentine is given a lot of money to spend, then he would do what Pep Guardiola has done at Manchester City or what Jurgen Klopp is doing at Liverpool.

 

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Wonderful job at Tottenham Hotspur

Pochettino was dismissed as the Tottenham head coach in November 2019 due to a run of disappointing results and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

However, there can be no denial that the former Southampton boss was superb at Spurs.

Under Pochettino, the North London outfit came close to winning the Premier League title, finished in the top four on a regular basis, and also reached the final of the Champions League last season.

True, Tottenham could not win a major trophy under the Argentine, but he did not have the best players at his disposal, and there were - and are - teams who are much better overall than Spurs, such as City and Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch