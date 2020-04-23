Quick links

‘Good-quality player’ says he is leaving Rangers this summer

Jason Holt of Rangers vies with Jason Cummings of Hibernian during the Scottish Championship match between Hibernian and Rangers at Easter Road on April 20, 2016 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Jason Holt is out of contract at Ibrox club Glasgow Rangers this summer.

Erik Sviatchenko of Celtic vies with Jason Holt of Rangers during the Rangers v Celtic Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match at Ibrox Stadium on December 31, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Rangers midfielder Jason Holt has told The Glasgow Evening Times that he will leave the Ibrox club at the end of next month.

The 27-year-old midfielder is out of contract at Rangers at the end of May, and he has said that no new deal is in place.

The former Scotland Under-21 international, who joined St Johnstone on loan from the Gers in the summer of 2019, has added that he loved his time at Ibrox.

Holt was described by then Rangers manager Mark Warburton as a “good-quality player” to The Scotsman in September 2016.

 

Holt told The Glasgow Evening Times: “I’ve not really heard much from Rangers to be honest, as I stand just now my contract is up at the end of May so as far as I am aware I will be leaving.”

The midfielder added: “I’ve absolutely loved my time at Rangers, obviously the first three years were great. I enjoyed it so much and had a great relationship with the supporters.

“There’s no better place to play your football and it was different class. I met some great people along the way, I absolutely loved it.”

Olivier Ntcham of Celtic vies with Jason Holt of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on April 29, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.

No big miss

Holt did well for Rangers initially, but the midfielder has not been in current manager Steven Gerrard’s plans.

The Scotsman spent the 2018-19 campaign on loan at Fleetwood Town, and now he is on loan at St Johnstone.

It would make sense for Holt to find a new club in the summer transfer window, as at the age of 27, he still has a lot to offer to a team in the Scottish Premiership or to a side in the lower leagues in England.

Fleetwood Town's Jason Holt celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Fleetwood Town and Plymouth Argyle at Highbury Stadium on March 16, 2019 in...

