'God-given talent, similar to Hazard': Legend hails Everton and Tottenham-linked star

Danny Owen
Eden Hazard of Real Madrid warms up prior to the La Liga match between Levante UD and Real Madrid CF at Ciutat de Valencia on February 22, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Everton and Spurs are reportedly keen to sign Jack Grealish from Aston Villa this summer.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United...

Everton and Tottenham Hotspur target Jack Grealish is a ‘god-given talent’ and similar to Eden Hazard, Aston Villa coach John Terry has told the club’s official website.

One of the most naturally gifted English footballers of his generation is finally hogging the headlines for positive reasons – well, at least most of the time.

Aston Villa may be sitting just two points off the bottom of the Premier League table but, without talismanic skipper Grealish, Dean Smith’s side would probably already be planning for life back in the Championship.

The homegrown hero has stood head and shoulders above most players in the top flight this season with his wonderful technical ability and eye for a goal drawing attention from some of the biggest clubs on English shores.

The Daily Star claims that both Everton and Tottenham are willing to pay over £50 million for his signature, though Manchester United feels like the most likely destination as it stands.

And Terry will be sad to see Grealish go, comparing the academy graduate to his former Chelsea team-mate.

Eden Hazard of Real Madrid warms up prior to the La Liga match between Levante UD and Real Madrid CF at Ciutat de Valencia on February 22, 2020 in Valencia, Spain.

“I think he’s similar to Joe Cole and Eden Hazard,” Terry says. “I just think the natural ability he’s got, a god-given talent that not many people are blessed with but he’s certainly got.

“The way he glides past people… he’s quick, but not many people know it - I don’t think he knows how quick he is. He’s a tremendous talent, he gets a lot of fouls in the Championship and now in the Premier League.

“People don’t know how to stop him.”

According to Sky Sports, Everton’s sporting director Marcel Brands is a big fan of Grealish, though The Toffees are fully focused on signing a new centre-back and a right winger before potentially turning their attention to the Aston Villa hero.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa scores his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester,...

 

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

