Gary Lineker can’t believe latest speculation on reported Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur target

According to Sport, Tottenham, Everton and Chelsea are interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Metropoles has claimed of interest in the former Liverpool star - who can also operate as a winger - from Newcastle (click here to read more), while The Sun has reported that Arsenal want the 27-year-old.

Coutinho, now on loan at German and European giants Bayern Munich until the end of the season, has struggled to make a huge impact at Barcelona, and one suspects that the Blaugrana will sell him at the right price.

Of course, amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen how much clubs are willing to - or are able to - spend and when the summer transfer window opens.

Sky Sports have claimed that Barcelona have offered Coutinho to Chelsea, but Tottenham legend Gary Lineker is not buying it at all, and believes that it is “nonsense”.

This nonsense always makes me laugh. If a club wants to sell a player, they’d hardly limit it to a few clubs of their choosing. “Hi there Mr Abramovich, we want to sell you Coutinho and we don’t want him to go anywhere but Chelsea.” “How considerate, we’ll take him.” https://t.co/O3pVxv47lK — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 22, 2020

Obviously. Still made up rubbish, though, like 99.9% of these stories. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 22, 2020

Very much the exception. Most clubs have lists of players for the required positions, and don’t have much idea of who they’ll end up with themselves. Most of this stuff works on, throw enough darts and eventually you’ll hit a bullseye. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 22, 2020

No worries, it’s just a debate. The agents will be all over all of the big clubs. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 22, 2020