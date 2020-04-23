Quick links

Gary Lineker can’t believe latest speculation on reported Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur target

Subhankar Mondal
Ex-Spurs player Gary Lineker looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at White Hart Lane on April 10, 2016 in London, England.
Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Philippe Coutinho of Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho during the presentation of the team 2019-20 before the match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, corresponding to the Joan Gamper trophy, played at the Camp Nou, on 04th...

Philippe Coutinho is a player reportedly in demand, with the Barcelona attacking midfielder linked with Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Newcastle United among other clubs.

According to Sport, Tottenham, Everton and Chelsea are interested in signing Coutinho from Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

 

Metropoles has claimed of interest in the former Liverpool star - who can also operate as a winger - from Newcastle (click here to read more), while The Sun has reported that Arsenal want the 27-year-old.

Coutinho, now on loan at German and European giants Bayern Munich until the end of the season, has struggled to make a huge impact at Barcelona, and one suspects that the Blaugrana will sell him at the right price.

Of course, amid the economic uncertainty due to the global health crisis, it remains to be seen how much clubs are willing to - or are able to - spend and when the summer transfer window opens.

 

Barcelona's new Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho poses for a picture in Barcelona on January 7, 2018. - Coutinho is in Barcelona to tie up a 160-million-euro ($192 million) move from...

Sky Sports have claimed that Barcelona have offered Coutinho to Chelsea, but Tottenham legend Gary Lineker is not buying it at all, and believes that it is “nonsense”.

Philippe Coutinho of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Espanyol v FC Barcelona at the RCDE Stadium on December 8, 2018 in Cornella Spain

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

