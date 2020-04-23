What is the TikTok Fridge Challenge? Social media's most pointless trend

It's time to get in your kitchen because TikTok has a new challenge to try, and for this one you need your fridge!

We are over a month into coronavirus lockdown and I think the world is going a little bit crazy, and the TikTok's are definitely proving it.

At least learning a TikTok dance has a purpose. You get a bit of exercise and have a bit of fun with your friends, and you've actually done something productive with your day.

But some of the TikTok challenges are getting even stranger. I present you with TikTok's finest, the Fridge Challenge. And it has absolutely no purpose at all.

What is the TikTok Fridge Challenge?

The challenge consists of getting random objects out of your fridge. We're not talking about your typical butter or jam. These should be things that definitely wouldn't usually belong in a fridge.

You then put your camera or phone inside your fridge, so that it films you getting the objects out. And then upload it to TikTok. Yes, that's really it.

How to do the Fridge Challenge on TikTok

First, set up your phone or camera to record and place it inside your fridge at the perfect height to record you.

Place some random objects inside your fridge. Some popular ones include plants, cameras, toilet roll or even a puppy!

Open the fridge and get the object out. The phone or camera will film yourself doing so.

Either, do this with a few different items, or get your friends involved and ask them to film themselves getting objects out of their fridge.

Edit together all of the clips and upload to TikTok.

Everyone loves a TikTok Fridge Tour!

If the Fridge Challenge wasn't weird enough already, another popular TikTok trend is to show your viewers a tour of your fridge.

It seems that TikToker's are really nosy and love to have a peek into other people's lives, and their posh fridges!

