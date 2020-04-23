Former world record-breaker wished he'd played for Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp

Premier League leaders Liverpool play some of the best football in Europe - if only Inter Milan legend Christian Vieri was still at the peak of his powers.

Inter Milan legend Christian Vieri has admitted that he would to have strutted his stuff under Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, speaking to Corriere dello Sera.

Unfortunately for a man who once stood aloft as the most expensive player in football history, the chance to lead the line for a charismatic German tactician has passed him by.

When Vieri retired from the game in 2009, Klopp was celebrating one year in charge of a Dortmund side then considering talents such as Nuri Sahin, Lucas Barrios and Dede.

Over a decade later, Klopp is firmly established as one of the world’s truly elite coaches, transforming Liverpool into the best team on planet earth while dragging the Reds to within touching distance of their first ever Premier League title.

So if Vieri was born in a different era, an old-school bull of a number nine who joined Inter in a historic £38 million deal in 1999 would surely have jumped at the chance to pull on the famous red shirt of Liverpool.

"Klopp,” Vieri said when asked to name the manager he would have loved to play for.

“I am intrigued by his football; fast and aggressive. Liverpool are playing as Borussia Dortmund before.”

Whether Vieri would have fit into Klopp’s style, however, is another matter. Then again the three-time Champions League finalist is flexible enough to adapt his tactics depending on the players at his disposal.

After all, a classic centre-forward like Robert Lewandowski could hardly be more different from the cerebral, subtle Roberto Firmino.