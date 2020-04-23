Final Fantasy VII Remake: Who does Cloud love and end up with - Tifa or Aerith?

Some players want to know who Cloud loves and ends up with between Tifa or Aerith in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

The Final Fantasy VII Remake is admittedly bloated and ridiculously padded, but it's also an exceptional experience thanks mostly to its incredible cast that cannot be topped. Barret is an especially fine dude with his dad-of-the-year traits and aggressive expression of his beliefs, but when it comes to Tifa and Aerith some players simply want to know who Cloud loves and ends up with. While in a perfect world the answer would be Jessie, you can sort of choose who Cloud gets butterflies over in regard to the kick boxer and flower picker.

Square Enix stated before the release of the Final Fantasy VII Remake that they avoided playing favourites with Tifa and Aerith by giving them both equal amounts of screentime. The developers also shared that there wouldn't be any favouritism as both would be given special scenes depending on player preference.

This should sort of indicate the answer as to who Cloud ends up with, but you can still find out below.

Does Cloud love Tifa or Aerith in FF7 Remake?

Cloud doesn't really end up with either Tifa or Aerith in the Final Fantasy VII Remake.

However, players can get a semi-romantic special scene with Tifa or Aerith in chapter 14 of the Final Fantasy VII Remake and this is dependent on previous choices made.

These choices include how you describe Aerith's outfit and how you describe Tifa when asked about the girl you're looking for.

Again, Cloud doesn't romantically end up with either one of them as nothing you do will make him change his Facebook status to in a relationship, but a romantic bond, connection, or attraction is nevertheless somewhat implied.

When it comes to canon, there are endless arguments online about who Cloud's official girl is. Most would agree that it's Tifa, but there are many valiant fenders for Aerith x Cloud.

It's never really confirmed who Cloud's official girl is as that's the purpose of a love triangle dependent on choice. Yes, Tifa is Cloud's childhood friend, but that would only lock them in marriage if it was as linear as Dragon Quest XI which forced you to marry boring Gemma on the PS4 version.

Ultimately, the choice is up to you when it comes to Aerith or Tifa in the Final Fantasy VII Remake. We won't mention further plot events and upcoming characters because of spoilers, but there are massive changes that have been made that make part 2 completely unpredictable.

You will find heated arguments online about who Cloud's official girlfriend is or should be, but the freedom of choice is way better than it being strict, linear, and entirely set in the stone.

So don't worry about what anyone else is saying about the original game or any spin-offs, just make choices based off your own preference.

Granted, best girl Jessie is unfortunately a dangling carrot that cannot be wooed any further, but when it comes to Tifa and Aerith the choice is yours and not a writer's.

Either that, or you can get a resolution scene with Barret who acts towards Cloud as an aggressive tsundere.